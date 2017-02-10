Of course, it’s not all intellectualism. America is also about sex appeal and pop, and Simons didn’t forget that. For those without a zoom lens on the show, you might have missed the iconic image of Brooke Shields’ Calvins ad pinned onto the back labels of the jeans — it was a nod to CK’s long history of elevating workwear staples into pure fantasy. This was the runway version of a GIF meme. There was underboob, too, because what is America without a touch of bad taste? True self-awareness is a hard thing for a person to grasp, much less an entire country. And when you're also trapped within a schizophrenic existence, it takes an outsider to realize what is a fatal flaw and what is just a bad situation; what’s just random luck and what’s just a solidly wonderful, good thing. For Americans living in America, who have lived here and seen the ebb and flow of progress, it’s easy to want to escape and rebuild your own city on a hill (see: Tommy Hilfiger’s spectacle in Los Angeles). But that's not always the best response. “Blossoms fail to bloom this season / Promise not to stare too long,” sings Bowie, a fellow immigrant who always viewed America as an outsider. Simons seems to have taken it to heart: Take it in, process the pain, then work on adding your own story to the American quilt.