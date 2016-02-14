Is Fashion Woke?

The clothes were a juxtaposition of police and their prey — officer caps and combat boots wrapped shut with masking tape, worn with oversized sweatshirts, drawstring pants, and shearling jackets; worn with stylist and fellow artist/activist Erykah Badu’s personal glasses. Standout graphic tees provided blips of levity, with statements proclaiming “Why So Blue” and “You Don’t Have Friends In L.A.” (Said Jean-Raymond, “I tried to move out to L.A. and I came right back. It’s a different lifestyle out there — people were constantly flaking on me, breaking plans, and it was totally normal to not show up to lunches and dinners. I hated that shit.”)



The music, too, was a mix of “I know that song!”-style comic relief and the bleak comedown once the lyrics sunk in: a chorus sang the lyrics to Fetty Wap’s “RGF Island” and Future’s “Trap N-----” in fluttering, operatic stretches. "My n----s stack their money just to spend it / 'Cause when you die you cannot take it with you." For an intense stretch of 30 seconds, singers wove in and out of each others’ harmonies to just sing “n-----."