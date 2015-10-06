It was especially surprising coming from Valentino — the same house that sent Derek Zoolander and Hansel down the runway last season, in what many saw as the ultimate act of the fashion industry holding up a mirror to itself. But alas, the designers completely missed the mark this time, and plenty of people are downright angry, for a host of reasons. Some took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, and let's just say there was a whole lot of ignorance for them to be mad at.
The fact that the models were predominantly white:
Returned from my shower to find Valentino putting cornrows and dreadlocks in their white models' hair. #PFW #SS16— Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) October 6, 2015
valentino’s new collection is africa inspired yet most of the models walking were white...? i expected more from them tbh— bella (@stockholmns) October 6, 2015
valentino are doin a collection based on african history/style and from what i can see there is predominantly white models. How could you— kirsty (@lhommewalk) October 6, 2015
Valentino's S/S '16 show was inspired by "tribal Africa", yet only 8 out the of 87 models were black. Somehow don't see that adding up— Sophie Hammond (@Sophindra) October 6, 2015
Well kids, we're going to "wild, tribal Africa." #Valentino #pfw— Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) October 6, 2015
'wild africa' what in the entire fuckery is this valentino— petty flacko (@mercishukri) October 6, 2015
perhaps cornrows on mostly white models could've been the first red flag to anyone with eyes on the valentino team.— rishi (@rmagia) October 6, 2015
valentino really has GOT to stop with the cornrows on white models— brooke windham (@coleneiers) October 6, 2015
"African themed".......like the continent? With more than 50 countries? Please tell us more Valentino -_- https://t.co/YFVHYWQ37P— Roxy Ware (@xanattack16) October 6, 2015
My first tweet in years is going to be about racial insensitivity in fashion. @MaisonValentino #toomuch pic.twitter.com/FzSvbYpW5M— Keith C Peterson (@KCamPeterson) October 6, 2015
The whole 'look into Africa' Valentino is stating just feels so....wrong— zety shahirah (@zetyshahirah) October 6, 2015
Not gonna lie. I kinda hate the Valentino collection. Tip toeing the line of cultural appropriation.— Breanna (@thabreannashow) October 6, 2015
Valentino's 'wild Africa' show aka cultural appropriation central.— Jnnfr (@Alt_Jennifer) October 6, 2015