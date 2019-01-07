Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Valentino
Fashion
Valentino's Creative Director On Inclusivity
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Valentino
Fashion
Of Course Lady Gaga Looks Stunning At The Golden Globes
Channing Hargrove
Jan 7, 2019
Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow Married Brad Falchuk In A Valentino Dress
Channing Hargrove
Nov 2, 2018
Fashion
A Catalogue Of The Most Catholic Runway References
Channing Hargrove
May 3, 2018
Fashion
Zendaya Has Never Worn Gucci, Chanel, Or Valentino
During its first ever Stylist Roundtable, The Hollywood Reporter brought together five visionaries behind some of the industry’s biggest names (and
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Feast Your Eyes On These Gloriously Extra Valentino Gowns
Historically, the couture runway is the place where we go to watch designers' wildest dreams and ideas become material. Although there has been no
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
On Wednesday, Google released its 2017 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and while the usual suspects are noted as
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
In Case You Were Wondering What Happened To Julia Roberts' 2...
Julia Roberts has served many memorable Academy Award looks over the years — but perhaps none is as iconic as the vintage Valentino gown she wore to the
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Did Dianna Agron Have The Most Fashion-y Wedding Gown, Ever?
In case you missed it, Dianna Agron wed Winston Marshall, Mumford & Sons' banjoist, in Morocco over the weekend. Very few details emerged about the
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Micro Bags Are Getting Smaller & Smaller
For some reason, despite our growing self-identification as bag ladies, the actual size of purses being designed for women seems to be getting smaller and
by
Erin Cunningham
Pop Culture
This Guy Photoshops Himself (As A Dinosaur) Into Celeb Pics
Since the world is a never ending cavalcade of nightmares and horrors, here’s a guy who photoshops himself, wearing a dinosaur costume, into celebrity
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
Dior (Finally) Announced Its New Creative Director
At last, the seat — or, rather, the hand-pleated, flower-beaded throne — left vacant by Raf Simons at Dior in October 2015 has been filled. The
by
Ana Colon
Pop Culture
Wonder Woman Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Secret Style Muse
Of course Gwyneth Paltrow’s style icon is as otherworldly as the actress and GOOP founder herself. The classic DC Comics heroine is the main muse for
by
Natasha Young
Hair
People Are Pissed About Valentino's "Africa-Inspired" Show
It's hardly news that the fashion industry has a problem with cultural appropriation — and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Case in point:
by
Maria Del Russo
Designers
This Monaco Royal Wore A Totally Non-Traditional Wedding Dress (&...
The House of Valentino is pleased to announce that Beatrice Borromeo wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress designed by Creative Directors, Maria
by
Courtney E. Smith
Designers
Meet Valentino’s Accidental “Mascot,” Which Inspired Its Entire C...
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, the designers behind Valentino, have always been into animal motifs for the brand, whether it’s butterflies
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Former Gucci Creative Director Gets Married...In A Valentino Gown
Just a few months ago, Gucci's former creative director Frida Giannini and her partner (and then-Gucci CEO) Patrizio di Marco made news by suddenly
by
Liza Darwin
Designers
The Feminist, Hippie Heart Behind Valentino
Save for the most knowledgeable fashion fans (and the least), most people know Valentino in two ways. One is as the brand that let Ben Stiller and Owen
by
Connie Wang
Heels
How One Studded Shoe Made A Couture Brand Soar
Since 2010, you've probably been craving camouflage, butterflies, and psychedelic dyed-fur coats, not only because they're awesome, but because they're
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson Just Announced
Zoolander 2
In ...
It’s been a Fashion Month filled with surprise appearances, crazy stunt castings, and downright "WTF?" moments. However, nobody had any idea that the
by
Liza Darwin
Designers
Valentino Threw NYC's Biggest, Most Beautiful Wedding, & Everyone...
The invitations were printed on a cotton rattan. The dress code was black tie. And the bride? There were 47 of them, and not a one was getting hitched.
by
Connie Wang
Hair
The Little Mermaid Would Have Loved These Runway 'Dos
To be fair, Valentino's spring 2015 collection wasn't actually inspired by mermaids. Instead, hairstylist Guido Palau explains, this season's muse was
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
Emma Watson's Favorite Jewelry Trend Is Totally Easy To Pull Off
Emma Watson may have sat front row at Valentino's couture show yesterday wearing a matching crop top set from the designer's resort '15 collection, but
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Keira Knightley Had A Second, Not-So-Thrifty Wedding Dress
When Keira Knightley married Klaxons' James Righton in May 2013, she stole penny-pinching hearts by wearing a familiar dress. Internet sleuths happened
by
Hilary Moss
Hair
The Ponytail Is Back, But Not How You'd Think
We love a good runway trend that elevates a basic, easy hairstyle. And, this season it looks like the catwalk style du jour is the humble ponytail.
by
Kristin Booker
Celebrity Style
Anna Wintour Tragically Sits Second Row At Valentino — As If!
Photo: Via @christinabinkley. What fashion bible does a woman have to edit to get a decent seat at a runway show these days? At Valentino, apparently
by
Leeann Duggan
Bags
Valentino Apologizes To Amy Adams For "Truly Appalling" PR Move
In the world of fashion, the Valentino name is synonymous with class. Which makes it all the more shocking that the fashion house has been accused of
by
Erin Donnelly
Politics
Look Closely At The Kardashian's Kollection For Lipsy And You'll ...
Every celebrity collection is very obviously inspired by established designers, and Kim Kardashian isn't shy about it. The lady herself says that her
by
Libby Banks
Ad Campaigns
Model Mimics A Still Life, Throws Up Deuces For Valentino
Models have the very special gift of making everything they wear look amazing. But, after a while, standing in front of a camera can just get
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Yep, Terry Richardson Is Now A Valentino Hand Model
Terry Richardson is no stranger to playing both photographer and model. His face is as known as the celebrities he shoots, but seeing Richardson as a
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Hailee Steinfeld Presents: How Accessories Can Save Your Look
Honestly, Hailee Steinfeld's choice to wear a navy Valentino lace onesie could have quickly backfired on her. Luckily, it seems the Romeo & Juliet star
by
Hayden Manders
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted