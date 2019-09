In Case You Were Wondering What Happened To Julia Roberts' 2001 Oscars Dress…

In an interview with People , the actress revealed that she still has her 2001 Oscars dress — although, it's not exactly a framed relic in her household. "It’s under my bed, in a box," she said. Not that it's simply taking up space or anything: Roberts explained that she kept the dress with the hopes that, one day, her daughter Hazel, who's now 12, will wear it. "I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection. Things I go, 'I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel?," Roberts told the publication. While Daniel Moder believes Hazel would likely rather fill her closet with her own dresses rather than her mom's hand-me-downs, Roberts maintains her stance: "I say, 'Well, maybe she’ll want it.' So I keep keeping things." Seriously — can you imagine showing up at a school dance in some vintage Valentino, last seen on your mom when she picked up her first Oscar?