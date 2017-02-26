The Reason Emma Roberts Wore Vintage Armani Privé To Her First-Ever Oscars

The designer behind Emma Roberts' Oscars gown was finally revealed on the red carpet at tonight's awards, after we learned earlier this month that the actress would be making a sustainable fashion choice for the Academy Awards, as part of the Red Dress Green Carpet initiative. For her first-ever Oscars, Roberts wore a vintage Armani Privé look, trimmed with a plunging, lace-trimmed neckline and delicate straps. Roberts also shared on the red carpet that she, in fact, is responsible for picking the black and white Valentino dress her aunt, Julia, wore to, and won in at, the 2001 Oscars. "I remember when my aunt was trying on dresses for the year she was nominated and won, and the dress she wore, I said lovingly, 'You should wear the skunk dress!'" the actress recalled to Ryan Seacrest of giving some very precocious styling input. She also gave a shoutout to her aunt in an adorable Instagram post, below.
This story was originally published on February 16, 2017.
This story was originally published on February 16, 2017.
Advertisement
There's still a week and change until the 2017 Academy Awards. But the gowns that we'll be ooh-ing and -ahh-ing over (and, in rare cases, a bit puzzled by) have been in the works for months in most cases. Stylists have been negotiating with top fashion houses to score exquisite, best dressed-worthy getups for their Hollywood clients, in what can often be a pretty politicized process. It's always interesting to see which labels align with (read: deck out) which celebrities in custom or fresh off the runway creations each time the Oscars roll around. But the often-complicated game of matching up the A-lister to the gown for the biggest-ticket, grand finale of awards seasons sometimes results in dresses that involve a bigger story or significance. That will be the case when Emma Roberts hits the red carpet this time around: The actress is involved with the Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) campaign for this year's Oscars, so she'll be donning an ethically-made dress for this year's event. Actress Priyanka Bose is also part of this year's RCGD campaign; she recently starred in Lion, which is currently nominated for six Oscars. The duo of designers that crafted these eco-friendly designs for Roberts and Bose haven't yet been revealed. But take note: the luxury house that's whipping up Roberts' dress is a pretty unexpected choice for the actress. Last year, Sophie Turner and Lily Cole wore ethically-made looks by Vivienne Westwood and Galvan, respectively, as part of the RCGD initiative. “We have the scope for massive global impact and together can help spread the important message of sustainability," Suzy Amis Cameron, RCGD founder, actress and environmental advocate, (and director James Cameron's wife) said in a statement. "Furthermore, we aim to stir conversation and encourage those we reach to join the movement." As for why RCGD is pairing up with Roberts and Bose this time around, the actresses " share my vision to create more consciously, to positively impact the environment and make the world a better place for our children to grow up in," Cameron explained in the release. In addition to their ethically-made Oscar gowns, Roberts and Bose will be wearing exclusive pieces from Atelier Swarovski's fine jewelry line, which is being unveiled at this year's Academy Awards. Stay tuned for which brands are getting on board with Cameron's eco-friendly vision for the Oscars this year.
Advertisement