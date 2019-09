The actress didn't disappoint: Agron opted for a dreamy, nude, embellished tulle gown from Valentino's fall '16 runway — the last collection under the joint creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri before the latter left for Dior. In lieu of a veil, she topped the look with a star-studded crown. And you can get Agron's exact style off the rack — if you happen to have $20,500 to spare, that is.The bride did wear white at one point, though. For the evening festivities, Agron changed into a silk organza Gucci gown also from fall '16. It was by no means conventional, because obviously: The in-store exclusive (which retails for $19,000) features a colorful embroidered bird surrounded by lily pads in a pond, bordered by goldfish along the hem.So, basically, new fashion-girl wedding goals have been set.