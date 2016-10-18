In case you missed it, Dianna Agron wed Winston Marshall, Mumford & Sons' banjoist, in Morocco over the weekend. Very few details emerged about the ceremony (other than the fact that it happened), but guests have begun sharing their snaps from the wedding to social media — and, in the process, revealing that it was a very fashion-y affair.
Of course, Agron is regularly spotted at Fashion Weeks across the globe. Her fashion chops have long been proven, so it's no surprise she would think beyond the all-white, sweetheart neckline, conventional bridal aesthetic for her big day.
Of course, Agron is regularly spotted at Fashion Weeks across the globe. Her fashion chops have long been proven, so it's no surprise she would think beyond the all-white, sweetheart neckline, conventional bridal aesthetic for her big day.
The actress didn't disappoint: Agron opted for a dreamy, nude, embellished tulle gown from Valentino's fall '16 runway — the last collection under the joint creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri before the latter left for Dior. In lieu of a veil, she topped the look with a star-studded crown. And you can get Agron's exact style off the rack — if you happen to have $20,500 to spare, that is.
The bride did wear white at one point, though. For the evening festivities, Agron changed into a silk organza Gucci gown also from fall '16. It was by no means conventional, because obviously: The in-store exclusive (which retails for $19,000) features a colorful embroidered bird surrounded by lily pads in a pond, bordered by goldfish along the hem.
So, basically, new fashion-girl wedding goals have been set.
The bride did wear white at one point, though. For the evening festivities, Agron changed into a silk organza Gucci gown also from fall '16. It was by no means conventional, because obviously: The in-store exclusive (which retails for $19,000) features a colorful embroidered bird surrounded by lily pads in a pond, bordered by goldfish along the hem.
So, basically, new fashion-girl wedding goals have been set.
Advertisement