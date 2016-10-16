Dianna Agron is married to Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall, Us Weekly reports. Agron's rep confirmed that the couple tied the knot in Morocco on Saturday, October 15.
The two reportedly got engaged over the holidays in 2015. Soon after, Agron was seen wearing an engagement ring at London Fashion Week. As of yet, neither have publicly confirmed the engagement or their wedding.
Agron had a busy year, putting her L.A. mansion up for sale, visiting Syria with the U.N. as an ambassador, and playing a nun in Novitiate. Marshall, of course, spent the year on tour with Mumford & Sons.
In lieu of a comment on her thoughts on marriage or relationships, we'll take to heart what Agron told PopSugar about getting older and all it entails. "I feel most beautiful these days, period. The older I get, the more sexy I feel and the more I know myself," she said. "I just feel like I know myself more than I’ve ever known myself and that is expediently better year by year."
