Dianna Agron's $1.5 Million L.A. Mansion Is Seriously Stunning

Dianna Agron, best known for her role as Quinn Fabray on Glee, is selling her L.A. estate, Zillow reports. The property, which she bought back in 2012, is listed for $1.595 million.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Agron is parting with the house because she is spending more time in NYC and London and less time out in L.A. While we can't imagine saying goodbye to the Normandy-style mansion, we guess Agron's got a pretty good reason to hang out across the pond: She is recently engaged to British musician Winston Marshall of Mumford and Sons.
We first got a glimpse inside Agron's home in 2014, when her renovated backyard was featured on MyDomaine. Not surprisingly, the interior matches the laid-back elegance of the outdoor space. From the Provençal-inspired kitchen to the cozy bedrooms, it's a Pinterest-worthy paradise. Oh, and like every self-respecting celeb retreat, this place has a pool and a guest house.
Click through for gorgeous shots of the home — and get ready for some major design envy.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Agron is parting with the house because she is spending more time in NYC and London and less time out in L.A. While we can't imagine saying goodbye to the Normandy-style mansion, we guess Agron's got a pretty good reason to hang out across the pond: She is recently engaged to British musician Winston Marshall of Mumford and Sons.
We first got a glimpse inside Agron's home in 2014, when her renovated backyard was featured on MyDomaine. Not surprisingly, the interior matches the laid-back elegance of the outdoor space. From the Provençal-inspired kitchen to the cozy bedrooms, it's a Pinterest-worthy paradise. Oh, and like every self-respecting celeb retreat, this place has a pool and a guest house.
Click through for gorgeous shots of the home — and get ready for some major design envy.