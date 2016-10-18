Dianna Agron Wore Valentino & Gucci To Her Moroccan Wedding

In case you missed it, Dianna Agron wed Winston Marshall, Mumford & Sons' banjoist, in Morocco over the weekend. Very few details emerged about the ceremony, but guests have begun sharing their snaps from the wedding to social media — and, in the process, revealing that it was a very fashion-y affair.

Of course, Agron is regularly spotted at Fashion Weeks across the globe. Her fashion chops have long been proven, so it's no surprise she would think beyond the all-white, sweetheart neckline, conventional bridal aesthetic for her big day.

Agron opted for a dreamy, nude, embellished tulle gown from Valentino's AW16 runway — the last collection under the joint creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri before the latter left for Dior. In lieu of a veil, she topped the look with a star-studded crown. And you can get Agron's exact style off the rack — if you happen to have £10,000 to spare, that is.

The bride did wear white at one point, though. For the evening festivities, Agron changed into a silk organza Gucci gown also from AW16. It was by no means conventional, because obviously: The in-store exclusive (which retails for £15,500) features a colourful embroidered bird surrounded by lily pads in a pond, bordered by goldfish along the hem.

So, basically, new fashion-girl wedding goals have been set.

