Of course Gwyneth Paltrow’s style icon is as otherworldly as the actress and GOOP founder herself. The classic DC Comics heroine is the main muse for Gwynnie’s new capsule collection, created in collaboration with the design team behind Valentino.
25 pieces go on sale next week on Goop’s site — as well as at its latest pop-up shop at the Time Warner Center in New York. The New York Times reports that the collection of accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear ranges from $275 to $10,500.
Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli describes the collection as “high and low together.” (Whether a $275 leather bracelet qualifies as “low” remains relative to one’s financial sitch.)
Wonder Woman is a potent figure at a time when famous women are feeling the pressure to stand up for gender equality. Paltrow is somewhat outspoken about equal rights for women on social media. Recently, she’s joined in the chorus of A-listers decrying Hollywood’s pay gap. (Gwyneth calls it “shitty,” and she’s not wrong.)
Meanwhile, the new Wonder Woman movie currently in production has gotten off to a rocky start, as far as feminists are concerned. Director Michelle MacLaren, originally slated to helm the project, left due to “creative differences.” And a feature in Interview magazine with Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman herself, drew scrutiny for hypersexualizing the actress while touting her role as an "emblem of cinematic feminism."
“To me, it’s a fantastic and resonant idea,” Ms. Paltrow told the Times, “because everybody is working, having kids, trying not to miss a soccer game while at the same time being on a conference call. The modern woman is a wonder woman.”
The collection debuts in-store and online November 23rd.
25 pieces go on sale next week on Goop’s site — as well as at its latest pop-up shop at the Time Warner Center in New York. The New York Times reports that the collection of accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear ranges from $275 to $10,500.
Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli describes the collection as “high and low together.” (Whether a $275 leather bracelet qualifies as “low” remains relative to one’s financial sitch.)
Wonder Woman is a potent figure at a time when famous women are feeling the pressure to stand up for gender equality. Paltrow is somewhat outspoken about equal rights for women on social media. Recently, she’s joined in the chorus of A-listers decrying Hollywood’s pay gap. (Gwyneth calls it “shitty,” and she’s not wrong.)
Meanwhile, the new Wonder Woman movie currently in production has gotten off to a rocky start, as far as feminists are concerned. Director Michelle MacLaren, originally slated to helm the project, left due to “creative differences.” And a feature in Interview magazine with Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman herself, drew scrutiny for hypersexualizing the actress while touting her role as an "emblem of cinematic feminism."
“To me, it’s a fantastic and resonant idea,” Ms. Paltrow told the Times, “because everybody is working, having kids, trying not to miss a soccer game while at the same time being on a conference call. The modern woman is a wonder woman.”
The collection debuts in-store and online November 23rd.
Advertisement