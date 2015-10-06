Gwyneth Paltrow may be one of the best-known leading ladies in Hollywood (as well as the founder of an insanely successful women's lifestyle brand), but when it comes to the wage gap, she's in the same boat as everyone else. And she's definitely ticked off about it.
The Iron Man star recently revealed her true feelings about gender inequity in Tinseltown to Variety, saying that making less than men is actually "painful."
“Your salary is a way to quantify what you’re worth. If men are being paid a lot more for doing the same thing, it feels shitty,” she explained, making specific note of the pay disparity between herself and costar Robert Downey Jr.
She went on to clarify that Downey Jr. earns every penny he's paid, but that doesn't mean it's fair. “Look," Paltrow said, "nobody is worth the money that Robert Downey Jr. is worth. But if I told you the disparity, you would probably be surprised.”
We're sure the figures themselves would be shocking. Unfortunately, this painful pay gap is widespread, although inspired efforts to fight it continue. [Page Six]
