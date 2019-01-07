Of Course Lady Gaga Looks Stunning At The Golden Globes

Breaking News! That pale pink shade millennials are obsessed with was just pronounced dead. Its cause of death? Lady Gaga killed it. The pop singer turned A Star Is Born actress walked the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a custom icy blue Valentino gown from the Italian fashion house's Haute Couture fall 2018 collection. If you recall, Tracee Ellis Ross's voluminous pink gown she wore to the Emmys in September is from the same collection. However, Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in A Star Is Born, wore a gown with a sentimental meaning.
When she stepped on to the red carpet, the singer was paying homage to Judy Garland's character in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, whose role Gaga reprised (in between, Barbra Streisand took her own spin on the role in 1976). This isn't the first time Gaga honored Garland, either. The singer named-dropped the actress on her song "Dance In The Dark" from the Fame Monster LP. Garland wore an ice blue gown, too, but kept her neck bare, where as Lady Gaga completed her look with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. She also wore rose gold Giuseppe Zanotti boots. The gown's train was so long, it took not one but two humans to hold it upright on the red carpet.
If Gaga wins, we look forward to her acceptance speech. Because we know that clothing is never just clothing for Gaga, who has worn beautiful, jaw-dropping designer gowns at most of A Star Is Born's many promotional events. But as she showed us at Elle's Women In Hollywood event, where she wore a Marc Jacobs suit that represented something powerful for the singer — the ability to own her own narrative.
We've been waiting all night to see Lady Gaga step onto the red carpet, and we have to say, Mother did not disappoint (here's hoping we get to see that sweeping train on the main stage).
