Tracee Ellis Ross Turned Up The Volume On The Emmys Red Carpet

On Monday, Ross attended the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a voluminous Valentino couture gown reminiscent of the pink Micheal Kors dress she wore to the Met Gala in May. But unlike that gown, there was no confusion about this look. Twitter agreed it was a hit. Reactions to her dress ranged from multiple heart-eye emojis, compliments to her stylist Karla Welch — "Get you a partner who understands you the way @ karla_welch understands @ TraceeEllisRoss . Most powerful celebrity/stylist alliance out there at the moment.," The New York Times' Matthew Schneier tweeted — and even imagining her mother's reaction to see her daughter slay the red carpet like she did.