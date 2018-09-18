Tracee Ellis Ross Turned Up The Volume On The Emmys Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross is truly a delight. Not only is she funny and down-to-earth, but she often casually serves up looks both on and off the 'gram. We've come to expect Ross to bring it when she walks the red carpet, as the daughter of Diana Ross should, but Tracee is something special. She's an Ivy League graduate, a theater kid, a model, and a former fashion editor. The latter is part of what makes her style so good. You just know that, deep in her heart, she's a Fashion Person™.