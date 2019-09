And we’re glad to see that Chanel is really enjoying its money. Because, of course a brand who launches an actual rocket into the sky has $10 billion in their pocket. It also explains how they were able to send its models down a runway fashioned after a river canyon in Provence, France. Then there was the time they marched straight out of an igloo with a miniature iceberg imported from Sweden. And honestly, nothing was more satisfying than watching beautiful people in beautiful clothing pick out produce . It also explains why creative director Karl Lagerfeld feels so comfortable offering customers an abundance of ridiculous, useless luxuries like Chanel-branded hula hoop bag, surfboards, and a $1,375 boomerang. The latter drew the internet’s ire most recently, with people crying cultural appropriation (this was the second time the brand released this item).