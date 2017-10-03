Chanel's Spring '18 Set Involved A 30-Foot Waterfall

There may be a lot of talk about Chanel's appeal to Generation Z, but Karl Lagerfeld knows how to look forward while also looking back. For spring 2018, Chanel's contemporary water nymphs were as bold as they were beautiful, and as classic as they were modern. Among the traditional tweeds and quilted bags were PVC plastic knee-highs and wide-legged denim; more expected silhouettes were frayed and embellished with lurex, and party dressed were toughened up with plastic accessories.
It wouldn't be the last day of Paris Fashion Week without an awe-inspiring grand finale to a month of shows, and with a larger-than-life set (described by the brand as an "ephemeral landscape"), and a collection to match, it's like every time the world thinks Lagerfeld's tenure at the label could be coming to an end, he pushes fashion even further than we ever thought possible.
Here's three must-know moments from spring 2018.