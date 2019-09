It wouldn't be the last day of Paris Fashion Week without an awe-inspiring set and spectacle from Chanel as the grand finale to a month of shows. This morning, Chanel surpassed all previous installations, including last season's space shuttle , with the largest set in the French fashion house's history as Karl Lagerfeld recreated the Verdon Gorge (a river canyon in Provence, France, often considered to be one of Europe's most beautiful) in the Grand Palais, complete with waterfall and streams. But before you ponder on the expense and, more importantly, the waste and carbon footprint of recreating such an impressive scene that took two months to construct, all the grey water used was recycled and the tonnes of real plants placed around the verdant show space will soon be replanted.