So what does a Chanel girl wear for an adventure in the Verdon Gorge? Well, each model was well equipped for water, wearing knee-high plastic boots, transparent hooded waterproof coats over classic bouclé twinsets and tweed-trimmed shorts with see-through gloves and plastic wide-brimmed hats. Bags were aquamarine and pearlescent to continue the water theme, while the palette of the clothes varied from cream, pink and black ruffled dresses and blouses to turquoise, green and iridescent gowns that reflected the "natural" surroundings. Jewellery was piled on, from glittering cuffs and beaded chokers to huge drop earrings and layers of pearl chains.