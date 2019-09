If you know about Chanel shows, you’ll know that each season Karl Lagerfeld and co. transport us into a fantasy fashion world via an elaborate, immersive set. Previously we've been taken to destinations as varied as a Chanel supermarket, a casino and most recently, last season’s data centre, but this morning’s spectacular show was particularly unforgettable. The Grand Palais was transformed into a space station – the ‘Centre de Lancement No. 5’, naturally – with a life-size rocket bearing the famous interlocking Cs preparing for lift-off in the centre of the show space.