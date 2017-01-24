Kendall, Bella & Lily-Rose Depp Walk In Chanel Couture Show

Karl Lagerfeld and co constructed an Art Deco mirrored salon in the Grand Palais for an audience of 120 of the industry's most important editors and influencers, who sat on cream suede sofas around the crystal show space. The setting was inspired by '30s interior decorator Syrie Maugham, who was renowned for her chic, all-white designs. But while the staging might have been slightly more understated than usual and the collection initially more restrained, Lagerfeld still called upon the biggest names in the business to walk down the mirrored catwalk, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Soo Joo Park, Lindsey Wixson and Molly Bair.