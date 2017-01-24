Now, there's a few things we can always expect from a Chanel gathering: There's the gaggle of big-name models walking the runway (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Soo Joo Park, Lindsey Wixson, and even Lily-Rose Depp were all present this morning), there's the parade of tweed and bouclé skirt suits, adapted to the specific trends and colors of any given season, and there's the stellar evening wear which, while unattainable for most of the world in catwalk form, can outline a few key silhouettes to look out for come party season. In the Chanel couture universe, spring '17 will see a lot of tulip silhouettes, crystal-encrusted skirts, thick belts, and one particular outfit combination we may not have revisited since our grade school days: skirts over pants.