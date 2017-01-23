Befitting of a magical woodland, the couture collection itself had a fairytale quality, opening with a high-fashion take on Little Red Riding Hood, albeit this haute heroine was dressed in head-to-toe black. The first hooded black cape was followed by a series of form-fitting, feminine silhouettes and immaculately cut, black tailored separates, featuring the house's signature Bar jacket, accessorised with intricate black butterfly or bat masks – a Dior masquerade ball takes place this evening. The black series then transitioned into a woodland nymph-esque section as models emerged onto the verdant labyrinthine catwalk wearing floral headpieces or feather headdresses and structured gowns. This was a modern-day Midsummer Night's Dream with sumptuous gowns fit for a Shakespearean forest princess. Look out for these twinkling tulle dresses and velvet ballgowns on the Oscars red carpet next month.