Ruth Bell, of former buzz cut fame, opened the show sporting a grown-out crop, in a look that was a distinct change from the overt femininity we’re used to at Dior. Wearing a fencing-inspired quilted white jacket, decorated with a bright red heart, with white breeches and white sneakers embossed with the historic Dior bee logo and the letters CD, it was a powerful image of strength, modern womanhood with a nod to athleisure and streetwear influences. Chiuri explained in the show notes: "I strive to be attentive and open to the world and to create fashion that resembles the women of today. Fashion that corresponds to their changing needs, freed from the stereotypical categories of "masculine/feminine", "young/not so young," "reason/emotion", which nonetheless also happen to be complementary aspects. Fencing is a discipline in which the balance between thought and action, the harmony between mind and heart are essential. The uniform of the female fencer is, with the exception of some special protection, the same as for a male fencer. The female body adapts itself to an outfit which, in turn, seems to have been shaped to its curves."



Next up was a similarly structured top, this time paired with a soft pink tulle skirt and lace up trainer boots. Throughout the show, there was an interesting interplay between more structured suiting or biker jackets and softer romantic skirts and dresses all rendered in a palette of white, black and red. The Dior bee motif reappeared throughout the collection and Queen Bee’s song "Flawless" featured on the soundtrack, as more symbols of female strength.



