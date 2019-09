Dior Couture Spring ’17, Or: The Dresses Celebs Will Bookmark For The Oscars

Less than a year at the helm of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has already proven she's a big fan of exploring a single, cohesive narrative with her fashion shows. For her debut at the house last September, the designer focused on feminism, with a hint of fencing, while Chiuri's inaugural couture collection went a little more fantastical with its woodland theme. One thing united them all, though: Every delicately embroidered, exquisitely detailed gown is primed for award show season, which is conveniently in full-swing. As the first female artistic director in Dior's 70-year history, Chiuri has made it a point to celebrate and champion women through her designs — be it through the "We Should All Be Feminists" fall '16 T-shirts already favored by the fashion set, or by taking followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the atelier to introduce the female makers responsible for the gorgeous garments that end up on the runway. This intention trickles down to every single piece the designer includes in her collections. But whereas the ready-to-wear range offered a more literal study of this idea in the form of workwear, the spring '17 couture explored it of through a much more wondrous lens. And so the Musée Rodin in Paris was transformed into an enchanting, mossy garden maze complete with a wishing tree adorned with jewels and charms. Befitting of the woodsy setting, the couture collection itself had a fairytale theme: a high-fashion heroine in head-to-toe black hooded gowns opened the show, followed by form-fitting, immaculately-cut tailored separates work with intricate animal masks and by sculptural gowns reminiscent of the Raf Simons era, except with a distinctly Chiuri color palette of red, blush, and ivory enhanced with embroidery.