Fashion
Rihanna Is Officially Launching A Fashion House
by
Channing Hargrove
More from LVMH
Fashion
Louis Vuitton’s Cruise Collection Is A Direct Flight To The Future
Channing Hargrove
May 9, 2019
Designers
Luxury Fashion Brands Pledge To Help Rebuild Notre Dame
Channing Hargrove
Apr 16, 2019
Fashion
For The First Time
Ever,
The LVMH Prize for Young Designers Finalists Includes...
Channing Hargrove
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
What Does Rihanna’s Fashion Line Have To Do With Her
Loud
Last month, news broke that Queen Rihanna would be releasing something a little bigger than Fenty-branded sunglasses. The mogul is working with French
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here's What We Know About Cardi B's Arresting Clam-Oyst...
Cardi B is truly living a fairy tale life. Not only does she have a jaw-dropping Harper's Bazaar spring digital cover, but sis has the vintage Thierry
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The 35 Best Looks From Haute Couture Week
Haute Couture Week is wild. The very select set of designers who show during this week in Paris have a strong, precise vision, with every single element
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Where To Shop The Latest #OldCeline Drop Online
Good news if you're still desperately hunting for items from the Phoebe Philo era of Celine — especially if you've been scrolling through the @oldceline
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Celine To Show At Men's Paris Fashion Week In January
In September, Hedi Slimane presented his first offering as Celine's new artistic, creative, and image director to mixed reviews. Not content with
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Dakota Johnson First To Wear New Celine On The Red Carpet
Though there are bigger problems going on, it's still hard to believe we live in a post-Phoebe Philo world (at Celine, at least). And Hedi Slimane's debut
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Things We Learned From Grace Coddington & Nicolas Ghesquière'...
In case you didn't know, Louis Vuitton artistic director for women's collections Nicolas Ghesquière and former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Hedi Slimane Has Responded To Your Celine Comments
Celine designer Hedi Slimane does not hold back when it comes to delivering his diatribes virtually. Be it Twitter or via email, Slimane's responses to
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Masayuki Ino’s Streetwear Label Doublet Won The LVMH Prize
Update: On Wednesday, LVMH crowned Masayuki Ino’s streetwear label Doublet the grand prize winner of $353,145 and a year’s worth of mentorship from
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Does Fashion Love Virgil Abloh But Shun Kanye West?
Late Sunday evening, The New York Times broke the news Louis Vuitton had appointed Virgil Abloh as its new artistic director, replacing Kim Jones (who is
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
You Can Take A Selfie With This Marc Jacobs Smartwatch
Marc Jacobs wants you to get connected. On Wednesday, the designer released his first foray into wearables (and trust us, you will actually want to wear
by
Channing Hargrove
Hair
Marc Jacobs Finally Responds To The Dreadlocks Controversy From S...
Update: In a recent interview with InStyle, Marc Jacobs finally commented on the controversy surrounding his Spring '17 show, in which mostly white models
by
Alix Tunell
Fashion
These Disney Characters Are Low-Key Style Icons
The Fashion World has officially hit peak Mickey Mouse. Everyone's favorite cheery-eyed, white-gloved cartoon has become an It character, a muse for
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
LVMH Now Fully Owns Christian Dior, Thanks To A Major $13.1 Billi...
Luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced today that it will fully own the hallowed house of Christian Dior, in one of the biggest
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
Marc Jacobs Reveals The History Of The OTHER Carrie Bradshaw Dress
If Carrie hadn't worn that iconic tutu in the opening sequence of #SexAndTheCity, she would have worn this Marc Jacobs Spring '98 dress 😱 Video via
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Dior Campaign Is Unlike Any We&#x...
In her role as muse and face of the brand, we've seen Jennifer Lawrence in many a Dior campaign, Dior gown, and Dior show since she inked the deal back in
by
Ana Colon
Trends
Frances Bean Cobain's Marc Jacobs Ad Was Vandalized — On Pur...
Two months ago, Frances Bean Cobain made her modeling debut (and possibly her last gig) for Marc Jacobs. The spawn of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
Turns Out, Céline Dion Did Have To Let Go Of That Titanic Vetemen...
Céline Dion stopped us in our tracks last summer when she stepped out wearing an oversized Vetements sweatshirt bearing the poster for 1997's Titantic,
by
Ana Colon
Music
Please Enjoy This Video Of Nicki Minaj Singing Along To Céline Dion
When I was a kid, I used to jam out to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." Titanic had just come out, and I thought that I was fairly close to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
You Can Now Buy Dior's Feminist T-Shirts Online
Update: We hope you've been saving up, because the day you can get your hands on the feminist T-shirts from Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut collection for
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Here's The Significance Of Dior's Military-Style Berets
The question of whether or not fashion can (and should) be political has been floating around every runway, city after city. How would the fashion
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Here's Your First Look At Céline Dion's Upcoming Fashion Line
Céline Dion finally gave us a look at her upcoming accessories line — and while we'll have to wait until September to shop the collection's 200-plus
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Was Marc Jacobs' Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?
There are a few consistent factors about Marc Jacobs' biannual show: It always closes out New York Fashion Week. It (almost) always takes place at the
by
Ana Colon
Music
Céline Dion Tears Up On Grammys Red Carpet Talking To Us About La...
If you tuned in to the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, then you were met with gorgeous gowns, the year's finest singers, and a very stunning Céline Dion.
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion Week News
Mickey Boardman Remembers A "Magical" Marc Jacobs Show From The '90s
When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
Marc Jacobs Wants You To Call On Your Cell Phone
Marc Jacobs is giving us the ultimate #TBT, all the way back to the '80s, with his latest campaign, 1-844-LUV-MARC. It's one-part Dream Phone, one-part
by
Rebekkah Easley
Designers
Get A Glimpse Inside The New Dior With This Documentary
Paris Fashion Week is just a few weeks away, as is Maria Grazia Chiuri's much anticipated second ready-to-wear collection for Dior (her debut last
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
