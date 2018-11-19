Celine To Show At Men's Paris Fashion Week In January

In September, Hedi Slimane presented his first offering as Celine's new artistic, creative, and image director to mixed reviews. Not content with dominating the conversation in womenswear, the designer now has his eye on menswear. WWD is reporting the French fashion house will show during Fashion Week Paris Men's this January. Slimane (formerly of Dior Homme and YSL) showed a few select menswear items during his debut show during Paris Fashion Week, alongside this women's collection of leather jackets, skinny jeans, and sequins.
An exact date for the show hasn't been announced yet, but a spokesperson tells WWD that the brand is in talks with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to lock in a time and place. There is also some speculation Slimane will present a few women's pieces, too. If this move is approved, Celine will join the likes of Givenchy, Balenciaga, Gucci, Maison Margila, and Stella McCartney, who each have coed shows on the calendar. WWD noted that LVMH (Celine's parent company) is making a major push into the menswear market. Along with Celine, there is more of a focus on men's clothing at Givenchy, and new designers at the helm of Louis Vuitton and Dior.
