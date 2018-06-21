Before Virgil Abloh, There Was Ozwald Boateng

In stark difference to how we talk about race today, Boateng made a point to never focus on his background. That refusal to talk about his own Blackness is arguably one of the reasons that a revered French brand would tap a self-taught Ghanaian immigrant who made his name by excelling at British tailoring. But for immigrants, assimilating quickly and adroitly to a white world is as much a superpower as it is a tool for survival. The difference between a Boateng and a Abloh (who is also Ghanaian) is the difference between how we we talk about race in 2003 versus 2018.