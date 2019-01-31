Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Givenchy
Beauty
Ariana Grande's Neck Tattoo Gets The Spotlight
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Givenchy
Fashion
Meghan Markle Is Back In Givenchy — & We Love It
Channing Hargrove
Jan 31, 2019
Fashion
You Probably Have Everything You Need For A Meghan Markle Costume
Channing Hargrove
Oct 11, 2018
Fashion
Meghan Markle Isn’t Afraid To Wear The Pants
Channing Hargrove
Jul 11, 2018
Fashion
Before Virgil Abloh, There Was Ozwald Boateng
When LVMH announced Virgil Abloh would succeed Kim Jones as its new artistic director, Twitter users were quick to call Abloh’s appointment
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Is Clare Waight Kelle...
When Meghan Markle (pardon, the Duchess of Sussex) stepped out of the car at the Royal Wedding today, the world watched as Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Burberry Names Riccardo Tisci As Christopher Bailey's Successor
Since news broke last October that Christopher Bailey was stepping down from the helm of Burberry after 17 years, rumors have circulated about who might
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
How Givenchy Couture Did Power Dressing Without Making A Single Suit
For the first time, Givenchy introduced men's couture. But, at the hands of Claire Waight Keller, it was an afterthought to an utmost powerful and
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Tonight's All-Black Red Carpet Reminds Us Of This Monumental...
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are here and topics like politics and social justice are already proving to be front and center on the red carpet. Men
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
5 Alternatives To This $63 Sold-Out Holiday Palette
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
How To (Mis)Pronounce Your Favorite Fashion Labels
Earlier this week, Brits finally received the answer to a much debated question: How on earth do you pronounce Primark? The budget retailer's name may be
by
Us
Beauty
9 Fragrances
Refinery29
Editors Wear
All
Year Long
In this world, there are two kinds of people. On the one hand, you've got the folks who live for summer. They stockpile sunscreen and string bikinis in
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
Givenchy 2.0 Is All Cats, No Kardashians
Today is a new day at Givenchy. On Monday, the French fashion house offered its first look under Clare Waight Keller’s direction — and the design
by
Channing Hargrove
Designers
You No Longer Have To Be North West To Rock Baby Givenchy
Givenchy released a first look at its upcoming children's wear collection, which features "streetwear-inspired pieces," "house classics (such as bombers
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Kim Kardashian Made Her First Post-Robbery Red Carpet Cameo In Gi...
Oh, Kimmy...We're so happy to have you back! The stylish Kardashian mogul made her return to the red carpet yesterday for the first time post-robbery at
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
We Finally Know Who's Replacing Riccardo Tisci At Givenchy
Riccardo Tisci's departure from Givenchy, where he spent 12 years as creative director and designed many-a memorable Kardashian outfit, marked the end of
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Riccardo Tisci Is Leaving Givenchy
It's the end of a long-term and directional (and, more recently, more Kardashian-beloved) era for Givenchy. Business of Fashion confirmed Thursday that
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion Week News
Everything You Need To Know About Givenchy's 9/11 Ode To America
The Spring 2016 show no one could shut up about for weeks just happened — and it’s only day two of Fashion Month. It was a big deal when Givenchy
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Could Givenchy's Very Public Show Make Fashion More Accessible?
Today at 10 a.m. EST, fashion diehards were frantically refreshing their browsers (some opting to use multiple computers, even). Why? In a surprising,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
8 Times The Internet Couldn't Figure Out How To Pronounce "Givenchy"
It's Riccardo Tisci's birthday today, and as we reminisce about all our favorite Givenchy collections since Tisci took over, we have to also revisit that
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Is Beyoncé The New Face Of Givenchy?
Riccardo Tisci surprised everyone last year when he tapped Julia Roberts for Givenchy's stunning spring '15 campaign, then again a few months ago with he
by
Liza Darwin
Fashion
R29 Originals Preview: Go Behind The Scenes Of Iconic Fashion Brands
In a collaboration with Visionaire, we go behind the scenes with the most notable and secretive fashion houses. Join us for an intimate look at the
by
Refinery29 Editors
Beauty
The Underlying Issue With That Epic Givenchy Show
Baby hairs are always reappearing in fashion. We saw them last season at DKNY, and then in countless editorials afterward. They were shown this season
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Style
Thank The Goddesses: Madonna Brings The Diva Look Back To The Red...
For a certain stripe of woman, red carpet rules don’t apply to you. When your star is so big that you only need a first name, the sartorial kit that you
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
This Makeup Look Took 8 Hours To Create
A video posted by GIVENCHY (@givenchyofficial) on Jan 25, 2015 at 7:36am PST We always think of makeup as art, but this new video from Givenchy blew
by
Tanya Edwards
Ad Campaigns
Julia Roberts Is Back, & You’ll Never Guess Where
Julia Roberts has certainly held the title of "America’s Sweetheart," but over the past several years, the movie star has made a point of quietly
by
Liza Darwin
Celebrity Beauty
What Does Cara Delevingne Look Like Without Her Eyebrows?
There are certain things in life we know with utmost certainty: You should always moisturize, Monday mornings call for copious amounts of caffeine, and
by
Maria Del Russo
Celebrity Style
North West, Infant, Scores Her Own Front Row Seat At Givenchy
North West, world's tiniest fashion person, can put another notch in her belt this Paris Fashion Week. On the heels of her first-row appearance at
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Kim's Not The Only One Who Got A Custom Givenchy Couture Wedding ...
Impatiently waiting for Kim and Kanye's wedding special to air? Well, you still have to wait until Sunday for Part 1 of the storied nuptials on Keeping
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner Lands Her First Campaign — & It's A Biggie
Update: Kendall Jenner has confirmed the rumors, and posted a glimpse at her upcoming campaign on Instagram — click ahead for another sneak preview.
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Shop Acne, Givenchy, And Carven For 70% Off, And More!
New Year, New (Cheap) Clothes Net-A-Porter is giving you up to 70% off on your favorite brands like Givenchy, Acne, Burberry, Carven... Yeah, we could go
by
Bobby Schuessler
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted