Riccardo Tisci Is Leaving Givenchy

It's the end of a long-term and directional (and, more recently, more Kardashian-beloved) era for Givenchy. Business of Fashion confirmed Thursday that the venerable fashion house is parting ways with its creative director, Riccardo Tisci. Tisci has spent an impressive — and lucrative — 12 years in his role at the label. A dozen years is a long stint in any gig (let alone at a single company), but his lengthy stay at the house is especially striking as creative director shuffles have cropped up more frequently than ever over the past few seasons. Prior to Givenchy, the Central Saint Martins grad spent time at Pucci and Antonio Berardi before launching his own eponymous line (which is no longer in production). The designer, who has traditionally shown at Paris Fashion Week, made waves with his spring 2016 collection when he brought the show to New York City for a season. The alfresco runway spectacle commemorated the 15th anniversary of 9/11 and incorporated a Marina Abromovic performance piece, with a massive, particularly celeb-studded guest list that even included normal people, including local residents and fashion students. As for those strong Kardashian-Jenner ties to Tisci-fied Givenchy, they run deep: Besides ample, high-profile front row appearances, Kendall Jenner's first-ever print ad campaign was with the house back in 2014, and Givenchy figured prominently into Kim Kardashian's maternity wardrobe. And, after outfitting North West in pint-sized Givenchy looks for some time, the brand announced in December that it would be launching a full-fledged kid's collection for fall 2017. Beyond his work at the French fashion house, Tisci collaborated with Nike for over two years, starting with kicks (fittingly, as Nikes have been his footwear of choice for over a decade) in 2014, and expanding into stylish, pattern-packed athleisure wares in 2016. Tisci's next move is rumored to be taking the helm at Versace, but the brand's reps declined to comment to Refinery29 about the speculative appointment.
