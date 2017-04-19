You No Longer Have To Be North West To Rock Baby Givenchy

Givenchy released a first look at its upcoming children's wear collection, which features "streetwear-inspired pieces," "house classics (such as bombers or jogging pants)," and mini couture (!) for the aged 0-12 set. The line is set to drop in July, but you should already be saving up, should you be interested in picking up some pint-sized designer goods: T-shirts start at 80 euros (about $85.70 at current exchange rates) and go up to 300 euros (about $321.37) for outerwear. Check out the lookbook, ahead.
This story was originally published on December 2, 2016.
Unless your last name is "West" or "Carter," it's typically very hard (impossible, basically) to get your hands on pint-sized Givenchy. But, as we've seen before with Balmain and Adidas, these famous toddlers' fashion influence extends beyond simply getting one-of-one designer goods — they might actually light that spark for brands to delve into children's wear. Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy is the latest fashion house to take the plunge, WWD reports, with a kids collection set to drop in fall '17.
Sure, Tisci has gained experience in designing for much smaller proportions from dressing the Kardashian-West kin. But for this venture, the French luxury house he helms is partnering with CFW, a licensing firm that focuses on producing and distributing children's fashion, according to the publication. Still, Tisci and his team will oversee all the creative — so we presume it'll be to North West's liking.
Givenchy Kids will include apparel for babies, toddlers, and children, ages one month to 12 years old, per WWD. Pricing for the inaugural drop, which is set to deliver next summer, is expected to start at about $85.60 for baby T-shirts (like the custom Bambi style Tisci sent North a while back); the line will cap out at about $321 for children's coats. There are also reportedly plans for a "couture capsule" — i.e. pint-sized iterations of Tisci's haute couture designs for little girls.
Last we checked, North was holding out for some new baby Balenciaga, and Blue Ivy was vying for a Gucci contract. But we imagine both of those fashion pursuits will be put on hold once this fresh Givenchy drops in July.