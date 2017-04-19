You No Longer Have To Be North West To Rock Baby Givenchy

Givenchy released a first look at its upcoming children's wear collection, which features "streetwear-inspired pieces," "house classics (such as bombers or jogging pants)," and mini couture (!) for the aged 0-12 set. The line is set to drop in July, but you should already be saving up, should you be interested in picking up some pint-sized designer goods: T-shirts start at 80 euros (about $85.70 at current exchange rates) and go up to 300 euros (about $321.37) for outerwear. Check out the lookbook, ahead.