It's undeniable that Gucci has that special sauce these days: Ever since Alessandro Michele became creative director at the label, the fashion flock has collectively lost their shit for it. Whether it's street style cameos on legitimately every fashion person, a succession of perpetually sold-out shoe styles (fur slides, criss-crossed mules, backless patterned loafers, or those pearl-trimmed loafer heels, take your pick), or gender-bending aesthetic (and co-ed runway shows), no one can get enough of those double G's. But leave it to Blue Ivy to have the most glorious Gucci moment of 'em all.
Earlier today, Solange Knowles posted two of the most absurdly adorable photos of her niece on Instagram (hashtagged #proudauntie, appropriately). "Gucci campaigns can't even touch her [with] a pinky toe..." reads the caption on the first shot, in which Beyoncé's mini-me poses demurely with her hands crossed, in a ruffled, bubblegum-pink shirt; a pale-blue floral necklace, and a bright-pink skirt. And yes, Blue Ivy is wearing head-to-toe Gucci, a rep for the brand confirmed to Refinery29.
In the second shot, Blue Ivy peers over the edge of a pair of classic Ray-Bans, giving a fully formed dose of sass. The caption's equally as great on this 'gram: "(PS: She does her OWN photo edits/selections...as she should)," Solange wrote.
This isn't Blue Ivy's first time donning Gucci: She and Bey wore matching jackets by the Italian house back in May. She also killed it in this lemon-festooned Dolce & Gabbana number, for further evidence that she has one of the finest closets around. Okay, so how much longer do we need to wait for the stylish tot to formally ink a Gucci contract?
