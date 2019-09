It's undeniable that Gucci has that special sauce these days : Ever since Alessandro Michele became creative director at the label, the fashion flock has collectively lost their shit for it. Whether it's street style cameos on legitimately every fashion person, a succession of perpetually sold-out shoe styles ( fur slides backless patterned loafers , or those pearl-trimmed loafer heels , take your pick), or gender-bending aesthetic (and co-ed runway shows ), no one can get enough of those double G's. But leave it to Blue Ivy to have the most glorious Gucci moment of 'em all.Earlier today, Solange Knowles posted two of the most absurdly adorable photos of her niece on Instagram (hashtagged #proudauntie, appropriately). "Gucci campaigns can't even touch her [with] a pinky toe..." reads the caption on the first shot, in which Beyoncé's mini-me poses demurely with her hands crossed, in a ruffled, bubblegum-pink shirt; a pale-blue floral necklace, and a bright-pink skirt. And yes, Blue Ivy is wearing head-to-toe Gucci, a rep for the brand confirmed to Refinery29.