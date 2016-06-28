Unboxing Gucci's Latest Limited Edition Dionysus Bag

We come across a lot of really nice things in the fashion closet at Refinery29 — some that are so nice that they’re actually worth the big price tag. And our feeling is that if you’re going to buy something that’s costing you so much, that thing better be worth it. Wanna see some examples? We’re kicking off a series of unboxing videos of the buzziest, most hotly anticipated designer products with a little something from Alessandro Michele's newest limited edition Gucci Garden collection.
Using classic Gucci motifs, such as stars, snakes, butterflies, and birds (two types!), the special Gucci Garden pattern decorates Michele's greatest hits, including stiff denim, a bomber jacket, a cardigan sweater, and horse-bit loafer mules. But, we think the biggest seller (and the item Gucci collectors will probably be most interested in) is the riff on the now-iconic Dionysus bag. With some special add-ons, clever references, and exclusive packaging, this piece is tailor-made for hard-core Gucci stans. For instance: Did you know that the double-headed clasp on the front is not actually a snake, but rather a pair of tigers? That's because in Greek mythology, Dionysus rode on a chariot pulled by two tigers. (We're nerding out, basically.)
Available for pre-order now, products from the Gucci Garden collection go on sale July 5, 2016. It's only available online (though, if you're a staunch in-store shopper, it is possible — though inconvenient — to walk into a Gucci store in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, UAE, Japan, Korea, and Australia, and purchase one using a Gucci iPad).
