Blue Ivy Wore An Adorable Tribute To Beyoncé's New Album

There's a lot of excitement about about Beyoncé taking Lemonade on tour. But no one is quite as psyched as her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The 4-year-old chilled with her mom during rehearsal in Miami, but the love doesn't end there. Blue is also showing support for her mom's latest album through some ridiculously cute fashion choices.
Tina Knowles snapped a picture of her granddaughter's on-theme #OOTD for the Formation Tour. Blue Ivy sees our official concert merch and raises us with a slightly more subtle tribute to her mom: a dress decked out in lemons. "My beautiful granddaughter celebrated her mom's Lemonade visual album," Knowles captioned the pic.
Blue Ivy's colorful, citrus-adorned dress is from Dolce & Gabbana, a rep for the brand confirmed with Refinery29. Not a shock, since the Knowles-Carter fam has been known to wear mommy-and-me D&G. (When will we see a shot of Bey and Blue in matching lemon-adorned numbers?) But it's not even the first time Blue dons the fruity pattern: She wore another lemon-print dress while on vacation with her family in September, per Elle. Obviously, when life (or, likely, mom) gives you a D&G lemon-festooned dress, you rock it like a pint-sized boss in homage to Lemonade.
