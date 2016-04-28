See Beyoncé & Blue Ivy In The First Formation World Tour Photos

Missed out on Beyoncé's Miami show last night? You can at least pretend you were there.
Images from April 27's debut of the Formation World Tour have surfaced on Beyoncé's website. As you might imagine, it was all pretty spectacular. There were elaborate costumes. There were stunning dancers. There were explosive light displays.
And there was Blue Ivy.
The toddler pops up in one photo that shows her sitting in her mom's lap during rehearsals. We call that the best seat in the house.
Click through to see more of the night's festivities, including a few peeks behind the scenes.
