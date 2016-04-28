Beyoncé Paid Tribute To Prince At First Formation Show

Jay Z isn't the only music-maker who got some love during Beyoncé's first Formation show in Miami last night. The pop star also took a moment to honor Prince, who died last week at age 57.
Beyoncé and Prince had a special relationship, having performed together at the 2004 Grammys (watch below). The singers were also famously parodied by Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen on Saturday Night Live.
It's fitting, then, that Bey saw fit to pay tribute to the late star. After she performed "Single Ladies," the entire stadium went dark save for a glowing purple backlight in honor of The Purple One. "Purple Rain" then came on, and fans swayed to the music with their iPhones glowing. By all accounts, it was a hugely powerful moment.
Here's video footage of the Prince shout-out.
And here he is singing with Bey in 2004.
