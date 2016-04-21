Today, the music world suffered a huge loss when Prince passed away at 57. Few artists achieve what he did, releasing new music at a breakneck pace for much of his career (including five number-one hits) and influencing generations of future musicians. His live performances were explosive — not even the 2007 Super Bowl could tame his wild, risqué energy. He was such a dominant force in his '80s heyday that he became the first artist in history to have the No. 1 album, single, and movie at the same time.
Over the last four decades, Prince tried on many different versions of himself, even going so far as to change his name to a wordless symbol that captured his androgynous persona. But the constant was always his passion. So, whether you've been a fan for years and want to remember his most seminal moments or need to get up to speed on his legacy, we've rounded up the 10 essential moments of His Purpleness.
Feel free to blast "Purple Rain" as you click through.
Over the last four decades, Prince tried on many different versions of himself, even going so far as to change his name to a wordless symbol that captured his androgynous persona. But the constant was always his passion. So, whether you've been a fan for years and want to remember his most seminal moments or need to get up to speed on his legacy, we've rounded up the 10 essential moments of His Purpleness.
Feel free to blast "Purple Rain" as you click through.