Update: Despite all the buzz about "Becky with the good hair," Beyoncé wants the world to know that she still has mad love for Jay Z.
The pop diva dedicated her ballad "Halo" to the rapper during her first Formation show last night. The 2008 hit song closed the show.
"I want to dedicate this song to my family, thank you guys for supporting me," Bey announced. "I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband, I love you so much."
This story was originally published on April 27, 2016.
Before the kickoff of her Formation Tour in Miami, Florida on Wednesday night, Beyoncé decided to give everyone else in the world a small taste of what's to come.
Well, it's really more of an Instagrammable bite. It's a video that shows Beyoncé stomping through the arena halls in a wide brimmed black hat and a bolero jacket as she makes her way to the stage.
Beyoncé is clearly ready to conquer. She just needs the fans to show up. Which as the clip reveals, they hadn't yet. But don't worry Bey: No one's going to miss this show.
For those who don't like surprises and want to know exactly what to expect from Beyoncé brand new live show, fans in Miami are already posting clips of her performing tracks off her latest album Lemonade.
According to Pitchfork, she's already debuted "Hold Up," "Don't Hurt Yourself," "Formation," "All Night" and "Sorry," with the fans singing every word.
