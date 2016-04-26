Story from Music

Rita Ora Wears Beyoncé's Dress Amidst "Becky" Backlash

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Via Instagram.
Pictured: A sample of comments aimed at Rita Ora.
Despite the Beyhive hating on her hard, Rita Ora isn't shying away from the controversy surrounding Lemonade and the woman Beyoncé seems to have identified as Jay Z's extra-marital lover.

Like Rachel Roy before her, the British singer emerged as a potential candidate to be "Becky with the good hair" on the track "Sorry." Ora posted a Snapchat that showed her wearing a lemon-embroidered bra and a "J" initial necklace. Ever since, the Beyhive have been hitting her with bee and lemon emojis and comments like "Rita Whora." It's getting ugly out there.

Ora has yet to make a public comment regarding the allegations. She is making a major sartorial statement, however. Today she stepped out wearing the red Gucci dress which Beyoncé wore in her "Formation" video. Coincidence? Is a dress just a dress, or have shots been fired?

Here's Rita.

Here's Bey.


Here's the internet.

Image: Via Giphy.
