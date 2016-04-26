Despite the Beyhive hating on her hard, Rita Ora isn't shying away from the controversy surrounding Lemonade and the woman Beyoncé seems to have identified as Jay Z's extra-marital lover.
Like Rachel Roy before her, the British singer emerged as a potential candidate to be "Becky with the good hair" on the track "Sorry." Ora posted a Snapchat that showed her wearing a lemon-embroidered bra and a "J" initial necklace. Ever since, the Beyhive have been hitting her with bee and lemon emojis and comments like "Rita Whora." It's getting ugly out there.
Ora has yet to make a public comment regarding the allegations. She is making a major sartorial statement, however. Today she stepped out wearing the red Gucci dress which Beyoncé wore in her "Formation" video. Coincidence? Is a dress just a dress, or have shots been fired?
Here's Rita.
Rita Ora steps out in the exact same dress as Beyoncé amid #Lemonade controversy: https://t.co/h0bT1RVgUX pic.twitter.com/lvwpEYpuCm— HELLO! Fashion (@hellofashion_uk) April 26, 2016
Here's Bey.
Rita Ora wears same dress as Beyoncé as Jay Z affair rumours grow. https://t.co/kBgNYzEvaw #musicnews pic.twitter.com/VAAV8hNggX— Pressparty (@Pressparty) April 26, 2016
Here's the internet.
