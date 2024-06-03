It never really mattered what the music was. I was just as excited and screamed just as loud at a battle of the bands in a community hall as when I was at a big show in my closest city. As I queued up outside any local venue I could get into, about to enter shows that could come to define my teenhood and give me enduring tracks in the soundtrack of my life, I’d talk to the other girls that were there early, too. I’d turn them into friends through a smile as we held onto cold metal barriers at the front, and then offer to take the photo later as we queued again, outside the stage door to meet the music makers. In thinking about it, the majority of my closest friends were born out of music, either forged in these cold lines or made even stronger by a mutual artist or a great night at a great show.