Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Music
Adele
Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce From Husband
by
Sara Hendricks
Dedicated Feature
This Music Exec Is Shaking Up The Industry From The Inside
by
Natty Kasambala
Music
Britney Spears: Her Conservatorship, Health Crisis & The Conspiracy Theories, ...
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Dominic Sen Comes To Earth, Ambré Is A Legend & ...
by
Courtney E. Smith
Entertainment News
Man Arrested & Charged In Relation To Mac Miller’s Death
Kaitlin Reilly
6 Sep 2019
Music
Is Nicki Minaj Retiring From Music
Kaitlin Reilly
6 Sep 2019
Music
Ariana Grande Is Single, Frankie Grande Clarifies
Kathryn Lindsay
6 Sep 2019
Interviews
Bat For Lashes Was Done With Music, Then The
Lost Girls
...
There was a real chance we’d never hear new music from Bat For Lashes again. After releasing her fourth album The Bride back in 2016, singer-songwriter N
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
Justin Bieber Admits To Past Drug Use & Abusing His Relationships...
Justin Bieber turned to Instagram on Monday night to reflect on the consequences of growing up as a child star. A lengthy Notes App statement posted to soc
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Lizzo's Response To Beyoncé Watching Her Show Will Make Your Day
Sure, Lizzo’s DNA test with Spotify may have said that she was only 93% “that bitch,” but if Beyoncé stops to watch her perform, you know that numbe
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Cardi B Is Ready To "Let The Games Begin" In Her New Netflix Series
Cardi B is ready to find hip-hop’s next big star with the help of Netflix’s new three-week competition series, Rhythm + Flow. She announced the new ser
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
Camila Cabello Teased New Music About Love & Fans Wonder If Shawn...
Anticipation for new music from Camila Cabello is heating up, and fans may be wondering what they can expect. So far, it looks like it’s going to be rela
by
Tara Edwards
Pop Culture
Lizzo Just Made A DNA Test & The Truth Might Hurt
I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 86% that bitch. Seriously. If you’ve been blasting Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and wondering if you are too “1
by
Alexis Reliford
Music
New Music To Know This Week: HoodCelebrityy, Pom Pom Squad & More
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book calle
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
What Lana Del Rey Really Thought About Taylor Swift’s
Lover
Lana Del Rey is a master at creating new worlds in her music. In fact, Del Rey is so good at it (case in point: her latest album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!,
by
Alejandra Salazar
Music
Ariana Grande Tells Fans She Still Has Panic Attacks After Cancel...
Ariana Grande is putting her mental health first. Grande, who is currently embarking on the European leg of her massive Sweetener tour, cancelled a fan mee
by
Alejandra Salazar
Entertainment
R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For September
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
Camila Cabello Says Her VMA Performance With Shawn Mendes Was “Si...
It seems Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might never tell us if they're dating, but they've been doing a whole lot to show us. They've been
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Kim Kardashian Seems To Confirm A New Kanye West Album & Its Them...
Is a new album from Kanye West on the way? If we're reading Kim Kardashian West's cryptic social media posts correctly, the answer is yes. On Thu
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
How My Hot Girl Summer Went Cold
I have a secret formula. Red lipstick, an off-the-shoulder top and tequila. That, my friends, is the recipe for Bad Gal Jazzy. Borrowed from queen Rihanna,
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
You Probably Missed Jordyn Woods In The New Travis Scott Documentary
Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, reflects on his success during the process of creating and touring Astroworl
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Travel
I Went To A Music Festival Abroad On My Own & Kept A Diary
I travel solo more often than I’d like to admit because to some people it implies I have no other choice. But while there may be stigma around solo trave
by
Annabel Herrick
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift’s Album Is Getting Political, But Not In The Way She...
Taylor Swift finally got the response she demanded from the White House after she called them out at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, but probab
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Jesca Hoop Struggles With Gossip & Honest Expression With "Should...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Sophie Turner Should Win The Award For Best VMA Reactions
Turns out the people who have the most fun at MTV's Video Music Awards aren't the nominees, but the guests who have absolutely nothing at stake a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
MTV Video Music Awards
Missy Elliott Dedicates Award To Aaliyah The Day After Anniversar...
Missy Elliott has already won seven VMAs. But today, she got the ultimate award: the Video Vanguard Award, the award show's highest honour given to on
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
Every Single One Of Missy Elliott's Iconic Fashion Moments
by
Mekita Rivas
Podcasts
The Brand-New Podcasts Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Listen To
by
Elena Nicolaou
Celebrity Beauty
One Man, 6 Hours, & 1,000 Braids: What It Took To Create Missy El...
When Missy Elliott sang “I'ma snatch they wigs, til I see that scalp,” in her latest single Throw It Back, she wasn't kidding. Today,
by
aimee simeon
Movies
Star Wars
Hints Rey Might Be Joining The Dark Side In
It may not even be autumn yet, but Christmas 2019's biggest movie is already stirring up excitement, thanks to the Disney D23 Expo. Star Wars: Episode
by
Kelsea Stahler
Music
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Lit Up The VMAs Stage For "Señorita
After months of dating speculation that has been all but confirmed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to tease the world with their fiery chemistry a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Summer Walker Strums Though The Pain...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book calle
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
When Fans Go To War, Can Anything Be Done To Stop Them
Megan Thee Stallion is the artist fuelling the meme that defined summer 2019: hot girl summer. Along with Lil Nas X, she’s one of the breakout stars of t
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Taylor Swift Re-Embraces Her Role As America's Sweetheart On
...
If there’s one takeaway from Taylor Swift’s seventh album, it’s that maybe things are all going to be okay? Swift plays the role of cupid, putting ro
by
Courtney E. Smith
More Stories