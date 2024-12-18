Roan, while not on tour, still redefined herself for the world, using her stage looks to prove the type of artist she is. At Governors Ball in New York, she wore a Statue of Liberty ensemble, designed with the help of stylist Genesis Webb, and fans showed up in cowboy boots and glitter and frilly dresses and camo. Her outfits, which are interpretative of a song or a moment, act as permission for her fans to explore their whole selves, as well as the dichotomies within their style, as a “Midwest Princess” would. Similarly, Doechii wasn’t on the road, but her performance looks were all about the multitudes she and her music contain (sometimes literally): Throughout 2024, she paired tightly-buttoned cardigans with underwear, full suiting doubled as lingerie, and ultra mini Miu Miu skirts matched with layered polo shirts.