I Went To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour As A Non-Swiftie & Left In A New Era

Swift came through the other side of her struggles to the roar and adoration of her fans who have been on this journey with her, and I’ve been right there with them all along. My eras include writing short stories as a kid to compensate for an overwhelming shyness, a symptom of being one of two Asian girls at a predominantly white school. (The other was my sister.) I’ve been a young teen with a vision of what my life could be but no idea on how to make it happen. As an adult, I’ve struggled to find my place in an ever increasingly challenging industry, pivoting from one role to another and wondering if I’m making a mistake with every choice. I’ve broken hearts and been heartbroken.