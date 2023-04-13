Sparkles, Snakes & Cowboy Boots: A Swiftie’s Guide To Dressing For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Speak Now currently has just one song on the Eras tour set list, which I’m hoping will change when the Taylor’s Version rerecord is released. This is arguably Taylor’s most romantic and magical era — "Enchanting", you could say. If you’ve seen the OG Speak Now tour footage, you’ll know that it’s one of her most theatrical shows to date, with elaborate sets for each song including an entire wedding setup for the titular track, a spooky forest for "Haunted" and Taylor’s first floating stages.