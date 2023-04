Sparkles, Snakes & Cowboy Boots: A Swiftie’s Guide To Dressing For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

In my world, when Taylor Swift goes on tour, it’s not a big deal; it’s not even a major deal. It’s only like Christmas, my birthday, and the best first date all rolled into one. This is my Super Bowl, myJoker and all I will be able to think and talk about for the next several months (sorry to all those around me). I may be ticketless (for now) but I will not be unpreparedI’m already planning my Eras tour outfits if only so I can stream the full concert live from the stadium — where she’s performing a staggering 44 songs from 10 albums — thanks to a fellow fan’s shaky iPhone.