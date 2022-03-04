How New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel Became Twee Fashion’s Muse

A decade after New Girl premiered, McGuire is still stunned by the impact her work building Jessica Day’s style had on pop culture. “It's so funny because I was just doing my job,” she says. But what might have started on a random day at work is still shaping people’s style today. “I just started a new job and someone made a comment, like: ‘How many rainbow jumpers do you own?’” Mejia says, referencing the scene between Julia and Jessica in New Girl. “That is the epitome of twee fashion, and that's how I see it coming back.”