And though one could argue, like Gordon-Levitt, that this is all actually meant to prove just how narrow-minded Tom is being, the fact is that the movie puts us on his side. We are supposed to be upset when Summer suggests that they’re just friends with benefits, even after she initiates shower sex. (What was she thinking? Everyone knows sex in non-conventional spaces is just for couples.) We want them to end up together. It’s not enough to tell us that Tom is the one at fault. You have to show us — and (500) Days of Summer simply isn’t interested in doing that. By the end, he just transfers those same expectations and idealism to another woman: the symbolically-named Autumn (Minka Kelly).