R29 Staff Recommend Anti-Valentine's Day Films To Stream Tonight

Valentine's Day is a hard sell. But you already knew that, didn't you pal? The last few weeks have been spent actively dodging heart-shaped novelty items and special 'dine in for two' promotions at the supermarket, and the infiltration of brand Cupid has only made you even more determined to cut 14th February out of your life. Screw the overflow of pink and red merchandise. (That pink gin on promotion, though? That can stay.)
Romance is already rather dominant in the entertainment world. So if you're single, cynical or can't bear the pressure of the V-Day parade, settling down to watch something on what never turns out to be the most romantic night of the year can be a bit of a minefield. That's why we've collated some anti-Valentine films for you to jump into instead.
Don't worry, they're not all violent slasher films. We've got a documentary, a dark comedy and some of the most dysfunctional couples in recent cinematic history. You'll find all our recommendations available to stream online, so fire up Netflix and Amazon Prime and prepare to forget that St Valentine's Day is even a thing.