12 Brutally Honest Opinions About Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day seems to stir up a unique kind of vitriol in people, regardless of background, age, or relationship status. Between anti-Valentine's parties and cynical greeting cards, it definitely feels cooler to spit on the holiday, rather than embrace it.
Of course, there are plenty of valid reasons to dread 14th February. If you're coupled, you feel the pressure to make a grand gesture, and if you're (unhappily) single, you feel the disgust of being surrounded by over-the-top romantic gestures.
But, what about the people who are unabashedly pro-Valentine's Day? Is the world safe for them anymore? Can they buy their oversized teddy bears in peace? Maybe one day, but for now, it's safe to say that anti-Valentiners are the vocal majority.
As for our take on the holiday? There's nothing wrong with indulging in a little Hallmark-fuelled, candy-filled romance — but there's nothing wrong with being a conscientious objector, either. When V-Day rolls around, we suggest that you do you.
To get a sense of where our readers stand on the matter, we asked them to tell us how they really feel about Valentine's Day. Click through for 12 people's uncensored thoughts on the holiday — and let us know how you feel about V-Day, too.