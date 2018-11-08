Don't Sleep On These Amazing Amazon Prime TV Shows

With a winning combination of premium stories and bingeable series, streaming platforms are positioning themselves to be the future of television. And while Netflix is everywhere these days, Amazon Prime is giving the monolithic platform a run for its money with some of the best new shows this season.
From comedies to cop shows to historical dramas, Amazon has it all. The site has also been acquiring series from networks like BBC, bringing already successful shows to broader audiences. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mozart in the Jungle have even received the highest praise: multiple seasons and multiple award show wins. With new original shows like Good Omens and Carnival Row coming out next year, the good content is only getting started!
So don’t sleep on these original series— stay up all night binge-watching them instead.