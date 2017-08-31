Cara Delevingne Is Joining Orlando Bloom In This Crime Drama

Update: Cara Delevingne will be starring alongside Bloom in the Amazon drama, Deadline reported Thursday. As the outlet notes, the show will be the Suicide Squad star's first major TV role.
This story was originally published on August 25, 2017.
Orlando Bloom starred in an episode of Netflix's Easy last year, but it looks like the actor isn't playing favorites with TV streaming services.
Variety reported Friday that Bloom will produce and star in Amazon's Carnival Row, and he'll play a crime detective. His character has a pretty British name, too: Bloom will be playing Rycroft Philostrate.
According to Variety, the show will be set in "a neo-Victorian city in which mythical creatures, fleeing their war-torn homeland, have gathered." If that's not intriguing enough, Rycroft will be investigating a murder.
And even though the show isn't set in the present day, its underlying premise actually seems pretty timely. Apparently, Rycroft finds himself in a dilemma, because the late Carnival Row performer is a refugee, so he's "not supposed to care" about her death, Variety notes.
A casting memo executive producer Travis Beacham tweeted describes Bloom's character as a "veteran of a foreign war" who's "stalwart, principled, haunted in a way, and not without his share of secrets." Intriguing!
Massive #CarnivalRow news, you guys: Orlando Bloom is Inspector Rycroft Philostrate. #AmazonOriginal #Legendary pic.twitter.com/hT6VfLsn1h— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) August 25, 2017
In two months, cameras will roll on season one of Carnival Row.— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) August 3, 2017
The first season of Carnival Row will include eight episodes and will start filming this fall. It should hit Amazon in 2019. It's been a long time coming, too — Beacham originally wrote it as a film spec script, titled A Killing On Carnival Row, more than a decade ago.
Eleven years, you guys. And a massive thank you to all its fans, both in and out of the industry, whose love kept it alive all that time.— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) June 6, 2016
Based on Beacham's tweets, it sounds like the show will be filmed in Prague. And Beacham couldn't be happier that it's finally being produced.
Thank you, everyone. Really. I've always been so moved by the cheering section for this little unproduced script. Excited to finally make it— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) May 11, 2017
A little story about Carnival Row (the series Amazon just ordered)... https://t.co/SnmWpx00YE— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) May 14, 2017
Beacham also shared a heartfelt note about Carnival Row's road to production on his Tumblr in May.
"The fact that it’s getting made now is extraordinary," Beacham wrote. "The fact that anything gets made is extraordinary, of course. But the fact that I get to be there. Talking about the color of the wallpaper or the shape of faerie wings. Giving notes to artists. Going over lists of actors and location photos. Looking for the right cobblestone street — That, my friends, is a miracle."
