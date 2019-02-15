Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Orlando Bloom
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Proposal Story
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Orlando Bloom
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Just Got Engaged — Relax With The Kid Rumors
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 15, 2019
Fashion
Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is
So
Valentine's Day &...
Eliza Huber
Feb 15, 2019
Pop Culture
Well, It Certainly Looks Like Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Back On
Madison Medeiros
Feb 10, 2019
Pop Culture
Every Celeb You Can Imagine Is On A Romantic Winter Vacation Righ...
Love is in the air and so are end-of-year getaways. Everyone from Karlie Kloss and her new hubby Joshua Kushner to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
After 2 Years Of On-Off Dating, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Make T...
If your teenage dream was walking the red carpet with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, sorry, folks: Katy Perry just beat you to it. After
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Wants To Wash All Her Laundry On Orlando Bloom
Forget #ThrowbackThursday! It's now all about #ThirstTrapThursday, and Orlando Bloom has the proof. The actor/dreamboat posted a photo of himself posing
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Is Saying So Much With This Orlando Bloom Onesie
Why go Instagram official when you could say so much more with a novelty clothing item? According to E!, Katy Perry was spotted taking photos with fans in
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom's Dream Role? Disney Princess
Orlando Bloom has played plenty of now-iconic characters, including Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Paris in Troy, and Legolas in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Orlando Bloom Is Trolling Emma Stone
Over 15 years ago, Orlando Bloom starred as Legolas in the very first Lord of the Rings film. With the character's long blond hair and impressive arrow
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Cara Delevingne Is Joining Orlando Bloom In This Crime Drama
Update: Cara Delevingne will be starring alongside Bloom in the Amazon drama, Deadline reported Thursday. As the outlet notes, the show will be the
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Katy Perry Isn't Ready To Label Her Relationship With Orland...
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got our hearts racing faster than a teenage dream earlier this month when they were spotted snuggling up at an Ed Sheeran
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Prove That Being Friends With Your Ex ...
Back in February, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways, giving everyone reason to believe that true love could never exist. But according to People,
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom Is Apparently Looking For A Wife
Orlando Bloom is single and ready to mingle. The actor told Extra's A.J. Calloway this week that he's looking for a wife. Bloom was previously married to
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom Defends Johnny Depp: "People Go Through All Kinds O...
Between the thoroughly documented domestic abuse allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard, financial woes, and legal battles, Johnny Depp has been having what
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
The BBC Had To Apologize After Orlando Bloom Said A Racial Slur O...
Orlando Bloom is in hot water after repeatedly using a racial slur live on air during a radio interview with BBC 1. The actor, who was interviewed by Nick
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom Says His Split From Katy Perry Isn't "About Hate"
Celebrity breakups can often get messy, but that isn't the case for recent exes Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, according to comments the British actor made
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Defines Good Ex In A Single Tweet
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shocked us when they split up. We thought that just the other day Orlando was playing with Katy's ultra-adorable dog. But
by
Michael Hafford
News
True Love Is Dead: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split
Katy Perry may be chained to the rhythm, but she's not chained to anyone else. People reports that she and Orlando Bloom have officially split. The two
by
Christopher Luu
Entertainment
Orlando Bloom Can't Get Enough Of Katy Perry's Little D...
There's Instagram official, and then there's dog Instagram official. And Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have definitely reached both milestones. Over the
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
The Fellowship Is Strong In This Epic
LOTR
Reunion Pic
Epic battles call for epic weaponry — er, cutlery. At least that's what happened during a recent mini Lord of the Rings reunion. Without legendary high
by
Christopher Luu
Celebrity Beauty
Katy Perry Wants To Have More Fun, So She Went Blonde Again
It was a busy weekend for Katy Perry. Not only did she throw beau Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party, she hit the peroxide, too. Before the
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Gave Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Birthday Surprise
When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren't busy taking off their clothes, getting pie on their faces, being politically active, or trolling each other on
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Got Pied In The Face
I prefer my whipped cream atop hot chocolate — and definitely not all over my face. It seems that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don't mind making a face
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are The Santa & Mrs. Claus You Never K...
When Orlando Bloom does bother to put on clothes, he and girlfriend Katy Perry tend to put in a lot of effort. Matching Tamagotchis for the Met Gala.
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom's Instagram Like The Good Girlfri...
You know what the most telling sign of a healthy relationship is? Knowing how to mercilessly make fun of each other. That's right" The couples that teases
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
This Is How Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do Karaoke Night
Frankly, we never quite know what to expect out of a Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom date night. Will Bloom be going commando? Will Perry be disguised as Hillary
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Spark Engagement Rumors With A Giant Ring
Katy Perry has some new jewelry that's got a lot of people wondering if a wedding is in her future. Entertainment Tonight reported that Perry was spotted
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Definitely Not Broken Up
Last week, rumors started swirling that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had split up. The couple has been dating for 10 months, so the latest speculations
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr Said She Suffered From Depression After Orlando Bloo...
Miranda Kerr is opening up about how she really felt after her 2013 split from then husband Orlando Bloom. In an interview with Elle Canada, the model
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment
Orlando Bloom Rescued An Injured Street Dog & We Can't Handle It
Orlando Bloom isn't playing games with his comeback tour. Post-naked paddleboarding, he's re-upped his status as our middle school crush: He just saved a
by
Hunter Harris
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted